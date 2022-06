Tenerife v Las Palmas

Wednesday 20:00 (Live on LaLiga SmartBank YouTube)

It was quite a night in Canada. Our boys Forge came from 0-1 and 2-1 down to beat Edmonton 4-3 and land our win bet.

We're on more familiar turf for the first leg of a Segunda Division playoff tonight. Tenerife are hosting Canary Island rivals Las Palmas as they fight for a place at Spain's top table next season.

Las Palmas have soared up the table in recent weeks, finishing the season W9-D2-L0 to come home fourth. Away from home, they were unbeaten in seven (W4-D3-L0) and bring some serious momentum into tonight's derby.

Tenerife, in contrast, lost their last three games of the regular season. On their own patch, they are W1-D2-L4 since the beginning of March. They're favourites to establish a lead in the tie today, but we're not so sure. At an odds-against price, we'll take Las Palmas Draw No Bet - so we'll win if the visitors win and get our stake back if it's a draw.