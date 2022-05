Edmonton v Forge

Wednesday 02:00 (Live on BT Sport ESPN)

In Sweden yesterday we were left a goal short in Gotheburg as Utsiktens were held to a 1-1 draw by Skovde.

It's a quiet day for football around the globe, so we're making a rare trip to Canada for Forge's Premier League trip to Edmonton. We fancy the long journey west could be worth it for the visitors.

Forge are an even W2-D2-L2 this season, but they won 4-0 on their last road trip and have been robust travellers over a longer period. The Hammers have won 11/20 CPL away games since August 2020.

In 2022, Edmonton are winless in five at their own Clarke Field. They've lost the last two. Across all competitions, home and away, they're on a losing run of five since the end of April. We'll take an odds-against punt on Forge to flourish tonight.