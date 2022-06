Czech Republic v Switzerland

Thursday 19:45 (Live on BoxNation)

Las Palmas were sent flying in the Canaries last night. Tenerife beat them 1-0 to bring our bet crashing down to earth.

We're in the Czech Republic today for a first taste of the Nations League. Switzerland are headed east to Prague and the trip could be a worthwhile one for the visitors.

Including friendlies, the Swiss have lost just twice in 90 minutes in 21 games since late 2020. The two defeats came away to England and Italy, and the Czechs are not in that class - especially when they're without striker Patrik Schick as they are today. This Nations League group also contains Spain and Portugal, so the Swiss will consider this a must-win game if they want to go deeper into the tournament.

The Czechs have been in decent form, going unbeaten in their last seven (including friendlies). But the only wins came against Belarus, Kuwait and Estonia. Not much to write home about. They failed to make this year's World Cup after losing a playoff in extra-time to Sweden and - at an odds-against price - we'll take them to taste defeat again tonight.