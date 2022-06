Shandong Luneng v Dalian Yifang

Tuesday 12:30

In the States last night, NYCFC's clean sheet streak ran out and they were held 1-1 by Colorado Rapids.

We're making a rapid departure to China for one of Tuesday lunchtime's games from the top-flight Super League. We reckon Shandong could score a quick win over Dalian.

The hosts have won both of their opening two home games of the new campaign. Since Hao Wei took charge midway through last season, they are W11-D2-L0 on their own patch. In the seven of their last 10 home wins, Shandong were also leading at half-time.

Dalian are W3-D2-L10 on the road since the end of 2020. They've been behind at the break in 4/5 of the most recent defeats and look ripe for a quick beating in this one.