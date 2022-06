New York City v Colorado

Sunday 22:00 (Live on FreeSports)

In Canada last night, Austin had a man sent off before half-time but sneaked a 1-0 road win over Montreal to leave us short of our goals target.

We're crossed the border and come to New York City today for an MLS match we reckon could deliver a comfortable home win.

NYCFC are W6-D1-L1 on their home patch this season. They've struck 21 times in winning those six games. At the other end, they're on a streak of four straight clean sheets at Yankee Stadium. Last time Colorado visited back in 2018, the hosts ran out 4-0 winners.

Colorado have been struggling on the road more recently too. The Rapids have earnt one point from a possible 18 away from home this season. They've scored just four times across this six outings. Facing playoff contenders like NYCFC, they've lost 0-3 in LA and 1-3 in Dallas. We're backing today's hosts to beat them by a couple of goals.