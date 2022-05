FC Cincinnati v New England

Saturday 23:00

Honka and Ilves failed to live up to their recent history in Finland yesterday. They played out a goalless draw to leave us short of our goals target.

We've crossed the pond today for one of tonight's four games from the MLS. Bruce Arena's taking New England Revolution to FC Cincinnati and he usually brings goals with him.

New England's first five road trips of the 2022 season have all delivered four or five goals. Dipping back into last season, it's now nine in a row that produced at least four goals.

FC Cincinnati beat lowly Toronto FC 2-0 last time out at TQL Stadium. But that was the first time the hosts had managed a clean sheet this term. Three of their last four there have got to Over 2.5 Goals, so they look capable of helping the Revolution to another high scorer tonight.

We'll take the evens about Over 3.0 Goals - it's a winner if the Revolution make it 10 in a row and we've got the cover of getting our stake back if the game stalls at three match goals.