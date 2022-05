Honka v Ilves

Friday 16:00

FC Inter got the job done for us in Finland yesterday. They were pegged back by VPS at one point but found an 82nd-minute goal to win 2-1 and take all three points away with them.

We're sticking in Finland today for Friday's sole match from the Veikkausliiga. Third-placed Honka (W4-D1-L2) are hosting fifth-placed Ilves (W3-D1-L3) and we like the price on Over 2.5 Goals.

Honka's first three home games of the campaign have produced 14 goals in total as they have made a perfect start (3-2, 5-1, 2-1). This fixture has also been a high scorer in recent seasons: 4-1, 3-2, 1-2 and 4-1.

Ilves have also made a lively start to the 2022 season. Both teams have scored in 6/7 home and away. On the road, they've only managed one point from nine, but crucially for us all three games have delivered Over 2.5 Goals in total (1-2, 2-2, 1-2). With all of this in mind, we'll take the odds-against price on Over 2.5 Goals landing again this afternoon.