VPS v FC Inter

Thursday 16:00

No one else had a great time in Philadelphia last night, but we did. 0-0 was exactly the bore draw we were hoping for.

We're back in Europe today for the sole game in Finland's top-flight Veikkausliiga. We fancy FC Inter Turku might enjoy their trip to VPS.

Fourth-placed FC Inter are W1-D0-L2 on the road this season, but their three previous trips have been to the teams now 1, 2 and 3 in the league. VPS are down in ninth. Inter have scored on all three road games so far and the Black & Blues should pose a threat this afternoon.

In their first top-flight campaign since 2019, VPS have taken one point from a possible nine at Hietalahti. The Stripes have failed to score in the last two and might struggle to match Inter's firepower. We're taking an odds-against punt on the visitors to leave with all three points.