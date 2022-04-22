Football Bet of the Day: Rizespor to run riot in Turkey

Rizespor v Fenerbahce

Friday 18:30

In Spain yesterday, Rayo Vallecano snapped a 13-game winless streak to down the Parakeets 1-0. Our bet crash-landed with the birds and we've got to pick ourselves up for a trip to Turkey.

Second-placed Fenerbahce are headed to second-bottom Rizespor - and the visitors need to be careful. The hosts have caused some surprises recently and we fancy they can get this game to Over 2.5 Goals.

In the Super League Rizespor's last two home appearances have brought a 3-2 win over table-topping Trabzonspor and a 2-1 success against third-placed Konyaspor. Both teams have scored in 5/6 at Estadio Caykur Dudi and the same fraction have delivered Over 2.5 Goals.

Fenerbahce won their last away game 4-0. It was the first time in 14 road trips that they'd managed a clean sheet. Nine of those 14 games got to Over 2.5 Goals, including all of the last four, and that's our bet on this one.