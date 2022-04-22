Premier League Tips

Football Bet of the Day: Rizespor to run riot in Turkey

Turkey football fans
Rizespor have been dangerous opponents for Turkey's top teams recently

Fenerbahce should brace for goals on their latest Turkish Super League road trip, says Tobias Gourlay

"Both teams have scored in 5/6 at Estadio Caykur Dudi and the same fraction have delivered Over 2.5 Goals"

Back Over 2.5 Goals in Rizespor v Fenerbahce @ 1.804/5

Rizespor v Fenerbahce
Friday 18:30

In Spain yesterday, Rayo Vallecano snapped a 13-game winless streak to down the Parakeets 1-0. Our bet crash-landed with the birds and we've got to pick ourselves up for a trip to Turkey.

Second-placed Fenerbahce are headed to second-bottom Rizespor - and the visitors need to be careful. The hosts have caused some surprises recently and we fancy they can get this game to Over 2.5 Goals.

In the Super League Rizespor's last two home appearances have brought a 3-2 win over table-topping Trabzonspor and a 2-1 success against third-placed Konyaspor. Both teams have scored in 5/6 at Estadio Caykur Dudi and the same fraction have delivered Over 2.5 Goals.

Fenerbahce won their last away game 4-0. It was the first time in 14 road trips that they'd managed a clean sheet. Nine of those 14 games got to Over 2.5 Goals, including all of the last four, and that's our bet on this one.

2022 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 51pts
Returned: 37.58pts
P/L: -13.42pts

Back Over 2.5 Goals in Rizespor v Fenerbahce @ 1.804/5

