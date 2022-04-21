Football Bet of the Day: Parakeets to fly in Spain

Espanyol v Rayo Vallecano

Thursday 18:00

In Spain last night, Getafe snapped a 12-game winless streak to beat Celta Vigo 2-0 in Vigo. We're joining Celta in a darkened room to think about what just happened.

Before then, we're in Barcelona for Espanyol's La Liga home game with Rayo Vallecano. Rayo have been dreadful on the road this season and we're hoping to catch a home win tonight.

Espanyol are W9-D4-L3 on home turf this season, winning all of their last three. Against bottom-half teams like Rayo, the Parakeets are W7-D0-L1.

Home and away, Rayo are 13 games without a win. They are W1-D3-L11 away from home since the start of the season, most recently going down 1-0 at bottom-club Alaves. They're yet to keep a clean sheet on their travels, while failing to score themselves in 5/7. Espanyol have won three straight without conceding and - at a decent odds-against price - we'll back them to lock out Rayo once more.