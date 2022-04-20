Football Bet of the Day: Getafe to be vanquished in Vigo

Spanish La Liga: Celta Vigo v Getafe (Match Odds)Show Hide
Wednesday 20 April, 7.00pm
|Celta Vigo
|Getafe
|The Draw
Today's not the day Quique Sanchez Flores will get his first away win as Getafe boss, says Tobias Gourlay
"Getafe are winless in 12 on the road"
Celta Vigo v Getafe
Wednesday 19:00 (Live on LaLigaTV)
In Spain yesterday, Mallorca beat Alaves 2-1 to bring home our win bet.
We're looking for another home win in La Liga this evening. One of today's three matches brings 15th-placed Getafe to 11th-placed Celta Vigo. The hosts won the reverse fixture 3-0 in October and look capable of completing the double.
Eduardo Coudet's Celta are W4-D2-L1 at Balaidos since mid-December. Only runaway leaders Real Madrid have beaten them. They are W3-D1-L0 against bottom-half outfits like today's oppo.
Getafe are winless in 12 on the road under Quique Sanchez Flores (D7-L5). Five of the draws came at the five teams now below them in the table. Against everyone else, they've lost 5/7. At an odds-against price, we'll take them to lose again today.
Staked: 49pts
Returned: 37.58pts
P/L: -11.42pts
|Celta Vigo
|Getafe
|The Draw
