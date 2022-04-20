Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

Championship Tips

Daily Football Tips

Manager Markets Blog

The Daily Acca

Football Bet of the Day: Getafe to be vanquished in Vigo

Quique Sanchez Flores Getafe
Quique Sanchez Flores might like what he sees in Vigo today

Today's not the day Quique Sanchez Flores will get his first away win as Getafe boss, says Tobias Gourlay

"Getafe are winless in 12 on the road"

Back Celta Vigo to beat Getafe @ 2.245/4

Celta Vigo v Getafe
Wednesday 19:00 (Live on LaLigaTV)

In Spain yesterday, Mallorca beat Alaves 2-1 to bring home our win bet.

We're looking for another home win in La Liga this evening. One of today's three matches brings 15th-placed Getafe to 11th-placed Celta Vigo. The hosts won the reverse fixture 3-0 in October and look capable of completing the double.

Eduardo Coudet's Celta are W4-D2-L1 at Balaidos since mid-December. Only runaway leaders Real Madrid have beaten them. They are W3-D1-L0 against bottom-half outfits like today's oppo.

Getafe are winless in 12 on the road under Quique Sanchez Flores (D7-L5). Five of the draws came at the five teams now below them in the table. Against everyone else, they've lost 5/7. At an odds-against price, we'll take them to lose again today.

2022 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 49pts
Returned: 37.58pts
P/L: -11.42pts

Bet £10 and Get a Free £2 Bet on ACCAs Every Day!

Place £10 worth of ACCAs or Bet Builders at odds of 2.0 or above over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £2 bet to use on ACCAs or Bet Builders. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Celta Vigo to beat Getafe @ 2.245/4

Spanish La Liga: Celta Vigo v Getafe (Match Odds)

Show Hide

Wednesday 20 April, 7.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Celta Vigo
Getafe
The Draw
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses

T&Cs apply.

Bet now

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Football Tips