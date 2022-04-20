Football Bet of the Day: Getafe to be vanquished in Vigo

Celta Vigo v Getafe

Wednesday 19:00 (Live on LaLigaTV)

In Spain yesterday, Mallorca beat Alaves 2-1 to bring home our win bet.

We're looking for another home win in La Liga this evening. One of today's three matches brings 15th-placed Getafe to 11th-placed Celta Vigo. The hosts won the reverse fixture 3-0 in October and look capable of completing the double.

Eduardo Coudet's Celta are W4-D2-L1 at Balaidos since mid-December. Only runaway leaders Real Madrid have beaten them. They are W3-D1-L0 against bottom-half outfits like today's oppo.

Getafe are winless in 12 on the road under Quique Sanchez Flores (D7-L5). Five of the draws came at the five teams now below them in the table. Against everyone else, they've lost 5/7. At an odds-against price, we'll take them to lose again today.