Football Bet of the Day Tips Reims to rattle Marseille

French Ligue 1: Reims v Marseille (Both teams to Score?)Show Hide
Sunday 24 April, 7.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Yes
|No
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Marseille might not have everything their own way in Ligue 1 tonight, says Tobias Gourlay
"Both teams have scored in four of Reims' last five league games on home turf"
Reims v Marseille
Sunday 19:45 (Live on BT Sport 2)
In Portugal yesterday, there wasn't enough mayhem from Moreirense. The visitors slipped all too quietly to a 1-0 defeat and our BTTS bet went down with them.
Our week finishes in France, where the Sunday night Ligue 1 fixture brings second-placed Marseille to 13th-placed Reims. The high-flying visitors might not have everything their own way.
Both teams have scored in four of Reims' last five league games on home turf - including visits from fourth-placed Rennes and fifth-placed Strasbourg.
Both teams have also scored on all of Marseille's last six away days. That includes trips to four teams alongside Reims in the bottom half: 4-2 against 18th-placed St Etienne; 4-1 against 12-placed Stade Brestois; 1-1 against 16th-placed Troyes; and 2-1 against rock-bottom Metz. We're backing both nets to bulge again tonight - just like they have done in 4/5 Ligue 1 head-to-heads between these two.
Staked: 53pts
Returned: 39.38pts
P/L: -13.62pts
Place £10 worth of ACCAs or Bet Builders at odds of 2.0 or above over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £2 bet to use on ACCAs or Bet Builders. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Sunday 24 April, 7.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Yes
|No
Join to place betsJoin today