Football Bet of the Day Tips Reims to rattle Marseille

Reims v Marseille

Sunday 19:45 (Live on BT Sport 2)

In Portugal yesterday, there wasn't enough mayhem from Moreirense. The visitors slipped all too quietly to a 1-0 defeat and our BTTS bet went down with them.

Our week finishes in France, where the Sunday night Ligue 1 fixture brings second-placed Marseille to 13th-placed Reims. The high-flying visitors might not have everything their own way.

Both teams have scored in four of Reims' last five league games on home turf - including visits from fourth-placed Rennes and fifth-placed Strasbourg.

Both teams have also scored on all of Marseille's last six away days. That includes trips to four teams alongside Reims in the bottom half: 4-2 against 18th-placed St Etienne; 4-1 against 12-placed Stade Brestois; 1-1 against 16th-placed Troyes; and 2-1 against rock-bottom Metz. We're backing both nets to bulge again tonight - just like they have done in 4/5 Ligue 1 head-to-heads between these two.