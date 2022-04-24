Premier League Tips

Football Bet of the Day Tips Reims to rattle Marseille

Jorge Sampaoli Marseille coach
Jorge Sampaoli could be frustrated by Marseille's recent leakiness

Marseille might not have everything their own way in Ligue 1 tonight, says Tobias Gourlay

"Both teams have scored in four of Reims' last five league games on home turf"

Back Both Teams To Score in Reims v Marseille @ 1.9620/21

Reims v Marseille
Sunday 19:45 (Live on BT Sport 2)

In Portugal yesterday, there wasn't enough mayhem from Moreirense. The visitors slipped all too quietly to a 1-0 defeat and our BTTS bet went down with them.

Our week finishes in France, where the Sunday night Ligue 1 fixture brings second-placed Marseille to 13th-placed Reims. The high-flying visitors might not have everything their own way.

Both teams have scored in four of Reims' last five league games on home turf - including visits from fourth-placed Rennes and fifth-placed Strasbourg.

Both teams have also scored on all of Marseille's last six away days. That includes trips to four teams alongside Reims in the bottom half: 4-2 against 18th-placed St Etienne; 4-1 against 12-placed Stade Brestois; 1-1 against 16th-placed Troyes; and 2-1 against rock-bottom Metz. We're backing both nets to bulge again tonight - just like they have done in 4/5 Ligue 1 head-to-heads between these two.

2022 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 53pts
Returned: 39.38pts
P/L: -13.62pts

Recommended bets

