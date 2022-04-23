Football Bet of the Day: More mayhem for Moreirense

Portimonense v Moreirense

Saturday 15:30

There was indeed a riot in Turkey last night. Rizespor had a man sent off in the 1st minute and Fenerbahce showed no mercy. The visitors won 6-0 to land our goals bet with something to spare.

We've come to Portugal for the first of Saturday's four Primeira Liga games. Twelfth-placed Portimonense are hosting 16th-placed Moreirense and we like the even money about both teams getting on the score-sheet.

In the last couple of seasons, this fixture has finished 1-1 then 1-2. More recently, Paulo Sergio's hosts have both scored and conceded in 7/8 at their Estadio Municipal. They are slight favourites for this one, but the defence looks shaky - last time out, they lost 0-7 at Porto.

Ricardo Sa Pinto's visitors have won their last couple at home and away to give themselves a fighting chance of dodging the drop. On the road, they've notched at least once in 6/8. Both teams have scored in all of the most recent three and that's our bet on this one.