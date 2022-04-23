Football Bet of the Day: More mayhem for Moreirense

Portuguese Primeira Liga: Portimonense v Moreirense (Both teams to Score?)Show Hide
Saturday 23 April, 3.30pm
Portimonense versus Moreirense could be immense in Portugal this afternoon, says Tobias Gourlay
"Paulo Sergio's hosts have both scored and conceded in 7/8 at their Estadio Municipal"
Back Both Teams To Score in Portimonense v Moreirense @ 2.001/1
Portimonense v Moreirense
Saturday 15:30
There was indeed a riot in Turkey last night. Rizespor had a man sent off in the 1st minute and Fenerbahce showed no mercy. The visitors won 6-0 to land our goals bet with something to spare.
We've come to Portugal for the first of Saturday's four Primeira Liga games. Twelfth-placed Portimonense are hosting 16th-placed Moreirense and we like the even money about both teams getting on the score-sheet.
In the last couple of seasons, this fixture has finished 1-1 then 1-2. More recently, Paulo Sergio's hosts have both scored and conceded in 7/8 at their Estadio Municipal. They are slight favourites for this one, but the defence looks shaky - last time out, they lost 0-7 at Porto.
Ricardo Sa Pinto's visitors have won their last couple at home and away to give themselves a fighting chance of dodging the drop. On the road, they've notched at least once in 6/8. Both teams have scored in all of the most recent three and that's our bet on this one.
Staked: 52pts
Returned: 39.38pts
P/L: -12.62pts
