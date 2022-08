Kaiserslautern v Paderborn

Friday 17:30

In Argentina last night, Godoy Cruz shut down the Sharks to deny us our BTTS bet. The hosts scored in each half to beat Aldosivi 2-0.

We're back in Europe today for Kaiserslautern's Bundesliga 2 home game with Paderborn. There are promising signs that both teams will make the long journey worth it...

Promoted last season, Kaiserslautern are unbeaten through the first three rounds of the new campaign: 2-1, 2-2, 2-1. Dirk Schuster's Red Devils have scored and conceded every time and - with some help from this evening's visitors - they could deliver a third straight high scorer at Fritz Walter Stadion.

Paderborn have started W2-D0-L1 and scored 10 times across those three matches: 5-0, 1-2 and - most recently - 4-2. For tonight's game, we're dipping into the Goal Lines market. Backing Over 3.0 goals means we'll win if there are at least four goals and get our stake back if there are three.