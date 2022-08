Godoy Cruz v Aldosivi

Thursday 23:00

In Brazil last night, Nautico beat CRB 2-1 to land our BTTS bet.

We've crossed the border and come to Argentina today for the Primera Division game between Godoy Cruz and Aldosivi.

Godoy are odds-on favourites and have won the last four league meetings 3-1, 2-0, 3-2 and 4-1, but we like the odds-against price on both teams to score. The hosts are W4-D1-L0 at Estadio Feliciano Gambarte this season, but they've conceded in three of the last four.

Leandro Somoza's visitors will fancy they can nick a goal somewhere. The Sharks have scored on all of their first three road trips of the campaign. We'll take them to find the back of the net again tonight and help deliver BTTS once more.