Nautico PE v CRB

Tuesday 23:00

In Brazil, the Arena do Gremio continues to be a punishing destination for visitors. Gremio thrashed Operario 5-1 - and they were 1-0 up at the break to land our Half Time/Full Time bet.

We're sticking in Serie B today for bottom-of-the-table Nautico's home game with 12th-placed CRB. We like the odds-against price on both teams to score.

BTTS has been the right bet in seven straight games at Estadio dos Aflitos. The hosts have managed just one clean sheet from 11 matches there since the beginning of the season.

That will suit CRB. The visitors have struggled to hit the back of the net sometimes this term, but they've found it in three of their last four road trips. We'll take a punt on them to grab a goal tonight and help us land a BTTS bet.