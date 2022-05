Inter Miami CF v New York Red Bulls

Sunday 23:00 (Live on Sky Sports Football)

Viva the Revolution. New England won 3-2 in Cincinnati overnight to keep their goals streak going - and give us a winner.

We're staying Stateside today for New York Red Bulls' trip to Inter Miami. We fancy the visitors could get the better of Phil Neville's hosts.

The Red Bulls are W5-D1-L0 away from home this term. Going back into 2021 Gerhard Struber's men have won 9 of their last 12 road trips - a run that began with a 4-0 success in this fixture. On their first trip to Miami in 2020, they won 4-1.

Inter are an even W2-D2-L2 at DRV PNK Stadium this season. But the teams they've avoided defeat against all have worse records than the Red Bulls. We'll take an even-money punt on the New Yorkers to maintain their perfect record in this fixture.