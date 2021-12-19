To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Porto to vanquish Vizela

Sergio Conceicao Porto
Sergio Conceicao's Porto are heading in the right direction

Tobias Gourlay's in Portugal again and hoping to see Porto pop against new boys Vizela

"Porto have struck nine times in winning their last three away games"

Back Porto -1.5 on the Asian Handicap @ 2.0621/20

Vizela v Porto
Sunday 19:00

In Portugal yesterday, Tondela flamed out and lost 0-1 at home to Pacos Ferreira. Our bet went down with the hosts.

We're sticking in Portugal today for high-flying Porto's Primeira Liga game with Vizela. Sergio Conceicao's second-placed outfit are on a winning streak of nine and should have too much for their promoted hosts this evening.

Porto have scored at least twice in all nine wins - except a recent 1-0er over a tight Braga defence. The margin of victory has been at least a couple of goals in 5/9, including 3/4 on the road. Porto have struck nine times in winning their last three away games and look capable of overpowering Vizela today.

Vizela have acquitted themselves well this term. They've only managed one clean sheet from 13 home and away, but they've managed seven draws. At home, they've conceded exactly once in all six appearances on home turf. But Porto look like they have the belief and firepower to pick them apart, so we'll take the visitors to win by at least a couple.

2021 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 175pts
Returned: 165.84pts
P/L: -9.16pts

Back Porto -1.5 on the Asian Handicap @ 2.0621/20

