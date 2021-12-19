Football Bet of the Day: Porto to vanquish Vizela

Vizela v Porto

Sunday 19:00

In Portugal yesterday, Tondela flamed out and lost 0-1 at home to Pacos Ferreira. Our bet went down with the hosts.

We're sticking in Portugal today for high-flying Porto's Primeira Liga game with Vizela. Sergio Conceicao's second-placed outfit are on a winning streak of nine and should have too much for their promoted hosts this evening.

Porto have scored at least twice in all nine wins - except a recent 1-0er over a tight Braga defence. The margin of victory has been at least a couple of goals in 5/9, including 3/4 on the road. Porto have struck nine times in winning their last three away games and look capable of overpowering Vizela today.

Vizela have acquitted themselves well this term. They've only managed one clean sheet from 13 home and away, but they've managed seven draws. At home, they've conceded exactly once in all six appearances on home turf. But Porto look like they have the belief and firepower to pick them apart, so we'll take the visitors to win by at least a couple.