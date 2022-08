Philadelphia v Chicago Fire

Saturday 00:30

In Germany last night, Kaiserslautern were KO'ed by an early-ish red card. They lost 0-1 to Paderborn to leave us short of our goals target.

We're in the States tonight for Philadelphia Union's MLS home game with Chicago Fire. We fancy the hosts will be too hot for their visitors to handle.

Going back into last season, Philly are unbeaten in 17 on their own patch (W12-D5). They've won their last four at Subaru Park by a combined 17-2. In 10 of the 12 wins they were ahead at the break.

Chicago have won their last two on the road, but they were against much weaker Vancouver and Charlotte outfits. They've lost 7/12 away games since the start of this season and look ripe for the taking tonight. The Fire were behind at the break in four of the most recent five defeats, so we'll take an odds-against punt on Philly to be winning at 45 and 90 minutes.