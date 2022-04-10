Football Bet of the Day: Parakeets to sing in Spain

Espanyol v Celta Vigo

Sunday 15:15 (Live on LaLigaTV)



The Beavers were eager in Portugal yesterday. Pacos raced into a 2-0 lead within half an hour, but then the goals stopped and we were left a Maritimo goal short of our target.

We're finishing the week in Spain, where 12th-placed Espanyol are outsiders for their home game with 11th-placed Celta Vigo. We reckon the hosts have got at least half a chance of getting the result they want.

Espanyol have won their last two games at Cornella-El Prat. The Parakeets are now W8-D4-L3 on home turf this season, having scored at least once in all of the last 14.

Celta have won once in seven home and away, when hosting struggling Mallorca. On the road, Eduardo Coudet's men have failed to score in 6/9, including all of their last three. They are W4-D5-L5 overall, but haven't won any of the most recent five. We're going against them in this afternoon's mid-table battle.