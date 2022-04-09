Football Bet of the Day: Lions to tear into Beavers

Portuguese Primeira Liga: Pacos Ferreira v Maritimo (Both teams to Score?)Show Hide
Saturday 9 April, 3.30pm
Maritimo have been producing goals on recent trips to the Portuguese mainland and Tobias Gourlay fancies them to deliver BTTS this afternoon
"Both teams have scored in all of Pacos's last six games at Estadio da Mata Real"
Back Both Teams To Score in Pacos Ferreira v Maritimo @ 2.021/1
Pacos Ferreira v Maritimo
Saturday 15:30
In Germany yesterday, Hansa Rostock's solidity was nowhere to be seen. Fortuna beat them 3-0 to shatter our handicap bet.
We're in Portugal today for Maritimo's Primeira Liga trip to Pacos Ferreira. We fancy Pacos to extend their recent run of both scoring and conceding.
Both teams have scored in all of Pacos's last six games at Estadio da Mata Real. The Beavers are favourites today, despite conceding in nine straight there.
Maritimo come to the mainland from Madeira having scored at least once on 10 straight away days. BTTS was the right bet in 7/10 of those games and we're backing the Lions to help deliver it once more this afternoon.
Staked: 45pts
Returned: 33.32pts
P/L: -11.68pts
