Football Bet of the Day: Lions to tear into Beavers

Pacos Ferreira v Maritimo

Saturday 15:30

In Germany yesterday, Hansa Rostock's solidity was nowhere to be seen. Fortuna beat them 3-0 to shatter our handicap bet.

We're in Portugal today for Maritimo's Primeira Liga trip to Pacos Ferreira. We fancy Pacos to extend their recent run of both scoring and conceding.

Both teams have scored in all of Pacos's last six games at Estadio da Mata Real. The Beavers are favourites today, despite conceding in nine straight there.

Maritimo come to the mainland from Madeira having scored at least once on 10 straight away days. BTTS was the right bet in 7/10 of those games and we're backing the Lions to help deliver it once more this afternoon.