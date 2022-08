Nashville SC v Minnesota Utd

Monday 02:00 (Live on Premier Sports 2)

In the US last night, Philly doused the Fire. The hosts beat Chicago 4-1 - and were 2-0 up at the break so they brought home our Half Time/Full Time bet.

We're staying in the States today. One of tonight's two MLS games brings Minnesota to Music City and we reckon they're going to have some fun.

Last time out at Geodis Park, Gary Smith's Nashville lost 3-4 to Toronto FC. It was the eighth time in 11 MLS games there this season that both teams had scored. Six of the last nine have delivered at least three match goals in total.

Adrian Heath's Minnesota are even more liberal with the goals. BTTS has landed on all of their last eight road trips. All eight delivered at least three match goals - and half of them got to at least four match goals. At an odds-against price we'll take Over 3.0 on the Goal Lines market for this one.