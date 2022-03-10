Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

Championship Tips

Daily Football Tips

Manager Markets Blog

The Daily Acca

Football Bet of the Day: Lightning to strike in Norway

Norway football fans
Bodo Glimt won't roll over in Norway tonight

The Cheeseheads are on the move and Tobias Gourlay expects goals to follow them

"7/7 AZ away games across all competitions have delivered Over 2.5 Goals"

Back Over 2.5 Goals in Bodo Glimt v AZ Alkmaar @ 2.0621/20

Bodo Glimt v AZ Alkmaar
 Thursday 20:00

In Slovenia yesterday, Koper coped too well with Radomlje. The visitors kept their first clean sheet in eight away games to win 1-0 and bring down our bet.

We're diving into the Europa Conference League today for one of the eight final-stage games on offer. AZ Alkmaar are headed to Norway to take on Bodo/Glimt and we reckon there could be a few goals.

Since the beginning of December, 7/7 AZ away games across all competitions have delivered Over 2.5 Goals. In the Eredivisie, Pascal Jansen's Cheeseheads have won 5/5 since the start of February - scoring at least twice in all of them, but also conceding in all five.

Bodo Glimt won't be pushovers though. The Lightning have won all seven of their Conference League home games this season, scoring at least twice in 6/7. Both attacks look like they've got a cutting edge today, so we'll take Over 2.5 Goals at slightly better than evens.

2022 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 29pts
Returned: 25.02pts
P/L: -3.98pts

Get a Free £5 Bet on Multiples Every Day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Over 2.5 Goals in Bodo Glimt v AZ Alkmaar @ 2.0621/20

UEFA Europa Conference League: Bodo Glimt v Az Alkmaar (Over/Under 2.5 Goals)

Show Hide

Thursday 10 March, 8.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Under 2.5 Goals
Over 2.5 Goals
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses

T&Cs apply.

Bet now

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Football Tips