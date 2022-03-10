Football Bet of the Day: Lightning to strike in Norway

Bodo Glimt v AZ Alkmaar

Thursday 20:00

In Slovenia yesterday, Koper coped too well with Radomlje. The visitors kept their first clean sheet in eight away games to win 1-0 and bring down our bet.

We're diving into the Europa Conference League today for one of the eight final-stage games on offer. AZ Alkmaar are headed to Norway to take on Bodo/Glimt and we reckon there could be a few goals.

Since the beginning of December, 7/7 AZ away games across all competitions have delivered Over 2.5 Goals. In the Eredivisie, Pascal Jansen's Cheeseheads have won 5/5 since the start of February - scoring at least twice in all of them, but also conceding in all five.

Bodo Glimt won't be pushovers though. The Lightning have won all seven of their Conference League home games this season, scoring at least twice in 6/7. Both attacks look like they've got a cutting edge today, so we'll take Over 2.5 Goals at slightly better than evens.