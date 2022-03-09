Premier League Tips

Football Bet of the Day: Defences can't Koper in Slovenia

Slovenia football fans
NK Radomlje and Koper could light up the Slovenian Premier League today

Tobias Gourlay's hoping the Canaries can land a goals bet in the Slovenian Premier League this afternoon

"Both teams have scored in 9/13 Koper away games this season"

Back Both Teams To Score in NK Radomlje v Koper @ 1.784/5

NK Radomlje v Koper
Wednesday 16:30

The Dragons roared in Serbia yesterday. Vozdovac upset the odds to win 4-2 at Mladost Lusani and our bet went down with the hosts.

We're sticking out east today for the third of three Slovenian Super League games. Third-placed Koper are headed to seventh-placed NK Radomlje and we fancy there will be goals.

Both teams have scored in 9/13 Koper away games this season. The Canaries have defied their lofty league position to concede at least once on all of their last seven road trips.

Promoted Radomlje are W1-D4-L7 on their own patch. They've only managed one clean sheet, so they look vulnerable at the back today. At the other end, the Millers have scored in just over half those games (7/12) so we're taking BTTS to land in what would be a sixth straight Koper away match.

2022 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 28pts
Returned: 25.02pts
P/L: -2.98pts

Recommended bets

Back Both Teams To Score in NK Radomlje v Koper @ 1.784/5

Slovenian Premier League: NK Radomlje v Koper (Both teams to Score?)

Wednesday 9 March, 4.30pm

Market rules

