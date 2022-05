Kalmar FF v Hammarby

Sunday 16:30

In Finland yesterday an 86th-minute own goal gave Honka a 2-1 win over FC Inter - and took us over the goals line for a win of our own.

For our final bet of the week, we've crossed into Sweden for one of today's two matches from the top-flight Allsvenskan. Early leaders Hammarby are on their way to Kalmar and we reckon there could be a few goals.

Going back to 2019 the last five league meetings of these two - including three at Kalmar's Guldfageln Arena - have finished 3-5, 2-1, 3-3, 1-2 and 2-2.

This season Hammarby have won their first three road games, striking nine times along the way. Across the last five seasons, two-thirds of their away trips have delivered Over 2.5 Goals (42/63) which suggests there's value about the price on that outcome today.

Kalmar have been less reliable high scorers, but they've delivered in their last two home and away - and have that head-to-head record on their side. We're going in.