Honka v FC Inter

Saturday 15:00

In the Netherlands yesterday, Cambuur made us sweat but we got there in the end. The hosts nabbed a 94th-minute equaliser to earn a 1-1 draw that brought home our BTTS bet.

We're in Finland today for the top-flight Veikkausliiga match between Honka and FC Inter. These two are the league's joint top scorers so far and we like the odds-against price on Over 2.5 Goals in this one.

Honka's first two home games of the new campaign have brought 3-2 and 5-1 wins. Going back to 2018 just over half their home matches have now delivered Over 2.5 Goals (29/56).

FC Inter's first two road trips of 2022 have ended 1-2 and then 4-1. Since the start of last term 9/15 of their away games have got up and over the goals line, which also suggests there's a touch of value about the price on Over 2.5 Goals today.