Gremio v Ituano Friday 23:00

A damp squib in Brazil yesterday. The Big Tiger of Vila Nova was cut down to size and held to a goalless draw by Sampaio Correa.

We're sticking in Brazil for tonight's Serie B game between high-flying Gremio and mid-table Ituano. We reckon the hosts could get the job done quickly.

Last time out at Arena do Gremio, the hosts were held 2-2 by top-of-the-table Cruzeiro. But that was the first time in eight home games that Gremio hadn't won. They're on an 11-game unbeaten streak, going W9-D2-L0. In all nine wins, they were ahead at the break.

Ituano lost their last away game 2-0 at second-placed Bahia. Travelling to top-half teams this term, the Roosters are W0-D2-L4. They look ripe for the taking tonight and - at an odds-against price - we'll back the hosts to notch one of their customary quick wins.