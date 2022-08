Vila Nova v Sampaio Correa FC

Thursday 23:00

It would be pushing it to say the Tigers roared in China yesterday. But Guangzhou did defy the odds to get the job done for us. They survived a 56th-minute red card to hold Dalian to a goalless draw that landed our Double Chance bet.

We're in Brazil today to catch the Big Tiger. Vila Nova are hosting Sampaio Correa FC in Serie B and we're more hopeful than most that it'll be an entertaining encounter.

Eighteenth-placed Vila Nova are favourites despite losing the last three head-to-heads. This season they are a less easily beaten W2-D9-L2 on their own patch. The Big Tiger has scored in five of the last six, with BTTS landing in 4/6.

Sampaio are ninth in the table, but they're also the only team not to have won an away game yet (D4-L9). However, they've scored seven times across their last three meetings with today's oppo. They've also drawn 1-1 with their last two hosts, who happen to be the two teams directly above Vila Nova in the table. We'll take the juicy price on both teams to score again today.