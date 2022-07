Haugesund v Sarpsborg

Sunday 17:00

Haugesund and Sarpsborg look ready to put on a show in one of this afternoon's top-flight Eliteserien games.

This season four of Haugesund's first seven league appearances at Haugesund Stadion have delivered no fewer than four goals. Three of the most recent four games have gone that way.

Sarpsborg aren't goal shy either. Five of their first six road trips have delivered Over 3.5 Goals - only a narrow defeat to second-placed Lillestrom failed to get over the line. Haugesund don't have anything like Lillestrom's defence, so we'll take the odds-against price on this one delivering at least four match goals.