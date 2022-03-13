Premier League Tips

Football Bet of the Day: Fun in the Friuli

Jose Mourinho Roma
Jose Mourinho has seen a surprising amount of goals as Roma boss

Tobias Gourlay finishes the week in Serie A as he follows Jose Mourinho and Roma to north-eastern Italy

"Under Mourinho 9/13 Roma away games have reached Over 2.5 Goals"

Back Over 2.5 Goals in Udinese v Roma @ 2.021/1

Udinese v Roma
Sunday 17:00 (Live on BT Sport 1)

In Portugal last night, the Panthers kept quiet. Boavista and Belenenses drew 0-0 to leave us short on both sides of our BTTS bet.

We're looking to finish the week with a profit by picking up a win in Italy. Jose Mourinho's Roma are on their way to 14th-placed Udinese in Serie A and we reckon there could be a few goals at Stadio Friuli.

Since Gabriele Cioffi took temporary charge in Udine, the Zebras have scored in 5/5 home games, but managed only a single clean sheet - against 11th-placed Torino. Last time out, they beat Sampdoria 2-1.

Sixth-placed Roma are an even W6-D1-L6 on the road under Mourinho. They start as favourites today, but have managed clean sheets in just 3/13. Nine of those games have reached Over 2.5 Goals and that's the side of the line we want to be on this evening.

2022 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 32pts
Returned: 29.10pts
P/L: -2.90pts

Recommended bets

Back Over 2.5 Goals in Udinese v Roma @ 2.021/1

