Football Bet of the Day: Watch out for the Panthers in Portugal

Belenenses v Boavista

Saturday 20:30

In Switzerland yesterday, Schaffhausen took a 2-0 half-time lead and ran out 3-1 winners over Yverdon Sport to land our bet.

We've come south to Portugal today for the last of Saturday's four Primeira Liga games. Boavista are headed to Belenenses and we fancy both teams can get on the score sheet.

The visitors are favourites - even though they are yet to keep a clean sheet on the road this season. The Panthers scored themselves in 10/12 away from home this term - only a couple of top-5 outfits have stopped them.

BTTS has been the right bet in 10/12 Boavista away games. It's also paid out in 7/12 Belenenses home matches. The Pastries are down in 18th right now, but they've hit the back of the net in 8/12 on their own patch - including 4/5 most recently. At slightly better than even money, we'll take them to nick a goal tonight and help BTTS to land once more.