Football Bet of the Day: Dunkerque to lose in Toulouse

Toulouse v Dunkerque

Monday 19:45

In Portugal yesterday, Kev picked Porto to win and they obliged - but they couldn't stay within the goals line. The Dragons ran out 4-2 winners to leave Kev breathing fire.

We're kicking off the week in France, where Ligue 2 leaders Toulouse are hosting second-bottom Dunkerque. The visitors look ripe for the taking.

Philippe Montannier's hosts are W8-D4-L1 at Stadium de Toulouse this term. They've been especially impressive just recently, winning their last three home league games 4-0, 4-1 and 4-0.

Dunkerque lost the reverse fixture 0-2 at home. Now they face Les Violets on the road, having gone W3-D1-L8 on their travels so far this season, losing 5/6 most recently. The margin of defeat has been at least a couple of goals in 4/6 losses and we fancy rampant Toulouse to beat the Seasiders with something to spare tonight.