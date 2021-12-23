Football Bet of the Day: Defences to be breached at The Castle

Sparta Rotterdam v RKC Waalwijk

Thursday 20:00

In Italy last night, Lazio went to Venezia and won 3-1 to bring home our goals bet.

We're back in the Netherlands today. Sparta Rotterdam host RKC Waalwijk in a basement clash and we're backing BTTS.

Sparta are odds-on favourites, despite playing nine home games this season and not keeping a single clean sheet. Three matches at The Castle against fellow bottom-half sides have finished 1-1, 3-1 and 1-1.

RKC are winless on the road this term (W0-D5-L3) but they have scored in 6/8. The same fraction have paid out on BTTS. At an odds-against price today, we're backing both teams to find the net and BTTS to land once more.