Football Bet of the Day: Defences to be breached at The Castle

Dutch Eredivisie: Sparta Rotterdam v RKC Waalwijk (Both teams to Score?)Show Hide
Thursday 23 December, 8.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Yes
|No
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Tobias Gourlay's in the Netherlands for a basement battle that could produce goals at both ends
"Sparta are odds-on favourites, despite playing nine home games this season and not keeping a single clean sheet"
Back Both Teams To Score in Sparta Rotterdam v RKC Waalwijk @ 2.1211/10
Sparta Rotterdam v RKC Waalwijk
Thursday 20:00
In Italy last night, Lazio went to Venezia and won 3-1 to bring home our goals bet.
We're back in the Netherlands today. Sparta Rotterdam host RKC Waalwijk in a basement clash and we're backing BTTS.
Sparta are odds-on favourites, despite playing nine home games this season and not keeping a single clean sheet. Three matches at The Castle against fellow bottom-half sides have finished 1-1, 3-1 and 1-1.
RKC are winless on the road this term (W0-D5-L3) but they have scored in 6/8. The same fraction have paid out on BTTS. At an odds-against price today, we're backing both teams to find the net and BTTS to land once more.
Staked: 178pts
Returned: 170.04pts
P/L: -7.96pts
Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Thursday 23 December, 8.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Yes
|No
Join to place betsJoin today