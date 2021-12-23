To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Defences to be breached at The Castle

Netherlands football fans
Rotterdam should be rocking tonight

Tobias Gourlay's in the Netherlands for a basement battle that could produce goals at both ends

"Sparta are odds-on favourites, despite playing nine home games this season and not keeping a single clean sheet"

Back Both Teams To Score in Sparta Rotterdam v RKC Waalwijk @ 2.1211/10

Sparta Rotterdam v RKC Waalwijk
Thursday 20:00

In Italy last night, Lazio went to Venezia and won 3-1 to bring home our goals bet.

We're back in the Netherlands today. Sparta Rotterdam host RKC Waalwijk in a basement clash and we're backing BTTS.

Sparta are odds-on favourites, despite playing nine home games this season and not keeping a single clean sheet. Three matches at The Castle against fellow bottom-half sides have finished 1-1, 3-1 and 1-1.

RKC are winless on the road this term (W0-D5-L3) but they have scored in 6/8. The same fraction have paid out on BTTS. At an odds-against price today, we're backing both teams to find the net and BTTS to land once more.

2021 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 178pts
Returned: 170.04pts
P/L: -7.96pts

Recommended bets

