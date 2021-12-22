To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Defences to leak in Venice

Maurizio Sarri Lazio
Maurizio Sarri is yet to shore up Lazio's defence

Tobias Gourlay's in Italy and hoping to see goals as Lazio head to Venezia

"Lazio are yet to keep a clean sheet from those nine road trips"

Back Over 2.5 Goals in Venezia v Lazio @ 2.1411/10

Venezia v Lazio
Wednesday 15:30

In the Netherlands yesterday, Vitesse notched a clean sheet for only the second time in nine games to win 1-0 and bring down our BTTS bet.

We're back to Italy today for an afternoon game from Serie A. Maurizio Sarri's Lazio are headed to struggling Venezia and we like the odds-against price on Over 2.5 Goals.

Sarri's men have delivered Over 2.5 Goals in six straight on the road (7/9 since the start of the season). They should find ways through Venezia's shaky backline, but their own defence is vulnerable too. The Eagles are yet to keep a clean sheet from those nine road trips.

Venezia have one clean sheet from eight at Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo this season. The Winged Lions have scored themselves in 7/8 - only top-of-the-table Inter have stopped them - and we fancy they can help make today's encounter another high scorer.

2021 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 177pts
Returned: 167.90pts
P/L: -9.10pts

Recommended bets

Back Over 2.5 Goals in Venezia v Lazio @ 2.1411/10

Italian Serie A: Venezia v Lazio (Over/Under 2.5 Goals)

Wednesday 22 December, 3.30pm

