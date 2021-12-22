Football Bet of the Day: Defences to leak in Venice

Venezia v Lazio

Wednesday 15:30

In the Netherlands yesterday, Vitesse notched a clean sheet for only the second time in nine games to win 1-0 and bring down our BTTS bet.

We're back to Italy today for an afternoon game from Serie A. Maurizio Sarri's Lazio are headed to struggling Venezia and we like the odds-against price on Over 2.5 Goals.

Sarri's men have delivered Over 2.5 Goals in six straight on the road (7/9 since the start of the season). They should find ways through Venezia's shaky backline, but their own defence is vulnerable too. The Eagles are yet to keep a clean sheet from those nine road trips.

Venezia have one clean sheet from eight at Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo this season. The Winged Lions have scored themselves in 7/8 - only top-of-the-table Inter have stopped them - and we fancy they can help make today's encounter another high scorer.