Football Bet of the Day: Defences to leak in Venice

Italian Serie A: Venezia v Lazio (Over/Under 2.5 Goals)Show Hide
Wednesday 22 December, 3.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Under 2.5 Goals
|Over 2.5 Goals
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Tobias Gourlay's in Italy and hoping to see goals as Lazio head to Venezia
"Lazio are yet to keep a clean sheet from those nine road trips"
Venezia v Lazio
Wednesday 15:30
In the Netherlands yesterday, Vitesse notched a clean sheet for only the second time in nine games to win 1-0 and bring down our BTTS bet.
We're back to Italy today for an afternoon game from Serie A. Maurizio Sarri's Lazio are headed to struggling Venezia and we like the odds-against price on Over 2.5 Goals.
Sarri's men have delivered Over 2.5 Goals in six straight on the road (7/9 since the start of the season). They should find ways through Venezia's shaky backline, but their own defence is vulnerable too. The Eagles are yet to keep a clean sheet from those nine road trips.
Venezia have one clean sheet from eight at Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo this season. The Winged Lions have scored themselves in 7/8 - only top-of-the-table Inter have stopped them - and we fancy they can help make today's encounter another high scorer.
Staked: 177pts
Returned: 167.90pts
P/L: -9.10pts
Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Wednesday 22 December, 3.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Under 2.5 Goals
|Over 2.5 Goals
Join to place betsJoin today