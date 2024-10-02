Football Accumulator Tips: Back 8/1 Europa League four-fold including Porto to beat Man Utd

Lazio to get us off and running with a home win

Galatasaray should win at Latvian minnows

Bilbao have had a strong start to the season

Erik Ten Hag in trouble in Porto

Four fold selections will be settled as a winner if they lead at 90:00

Lazio v Nice - 17:45 - Back Lazio @ 8/11 1.73

INEOS asset Nice have been making marginal gains at home this season, though their away form remains substandard, and having won only once in four attempts on the road so far, Les Aiglons could be worth opposing in Italy.

Nice had already lost two out of three away matches in Ligue 1 before their trip to play Lens at the weekend, and they were lucky to escape the Stade Bollaert-Delelis with a point (0-0) after they conceded 22 shots and 1.9 xGA.

Lazio meanwhile, had their confidence buoyed by successive three-goal performances on the road at Dinamo Kyiv (3-0) and Torino (3-2), and back on home soil, the Biancocelesti look very backable in the match result markets again.

With seven-goal summer signing Boulaye Dia already doing the business in the final third, Lazio should have the edge in terms of firepower over a Nice side that failed to register in each of their last two away assignments.

Rigas Futbola Skola v Galatasaray - 17:45 - Back Galatasaray @ 3/10 1.30

Latvian minnows Rigas FS are one of the lowest-ranked teams in this season's Europa League proper and they looked a level below the required standard on matchday one when they were taken apart in a 4-1 loss at Romanian side FCSB.

Rigas FC conceded eight shots on target and an xGA tally of 2.1 and little improvement is expected from when they host a top-heavy Galatasaray team in Latvia.

The Turkish giants racked up 25 attempts before easing to a 3-1 win over PAOK in their UEL opener in Istanbul last week, and that was the sixth fixture on the spin where Okan Buruk's free-scoring side hit three or more goals.

It's difficult to see how Rigas can contain a frontline that features stellar names like Victor Osimhen, Dries Mertens, Mauro Icardi, and Baris Yilmaz here, so back Galatasaray's defence-shredding power to come to the fore again.

Athletic Bilbao v AZ Alkmaar - 20:00 - Back Athletic Bilbao @ 8/13 1.61

Single-goal margin defeats to Barcelona (1-2) and Atletico Madrid (0-1) are the only blots on Athletic Bilbao's copybook so far this season and the Lehoiak - who are dark horses to win the Europa League outright in 2024/25 - are taken to lodge their first continental win of the campaign at AZ's expense.

Alkmaar, whose unbeaten start to the season was halted by Utrecht at the weekend, are notoriously poor travellers in Europe and they lost each of their Conference League away group games last year (vs Aston Villa, Legia Warsaw, and Zrinjski).

Athletic Club meanwhile, who looked the part when drawing 1-1 at Roma last week, are gearing up to play their first home fixture in a European competition since 2018, and the atmosphere generated at the San Mamés Barria should equip the hosts with enough energy to perform.

Ernesto Valverde's talented side are in the midst of a five-game unbeaten surge in all competitions, and they have been toppled just once in their last 26 competitive tests on their own patch. Everything points to a home win here.

Porto v Man United - 20:00 - Back Porto @ 6/4 2.50

Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag is hanging on to his job by a fingernail, though his ailing troops look ill-equipped to produce a rescue act for their under-fire boss in Porto on Thursday evening.

United's performance in their 1-1 draw at home to FC Twente raised several red flags, though their appalling 3-0 reverse to Tottenham at Old Trafford at the weekend plunged the club into another deep crisis.

Spurs accounted for 12 of their contest's 15 first-half shots on Sunday and were firmly in command even before Bruno Fernandes's controversial red card. Indeed, the final 3-0 scoreline flattered Tottenham, who squandered a series of gilt-edged chances to rub salt into United's wounds.

FC Porto, who have steadied the ship with three wins in four games, have several vulnerabilities to target against a very beatable United team on Thursday. Porto have posted an xGF of 2.50 or greater in three of their last four games and they wield enough creativity in the final third to damage a brittle United backline.

Vítor Bruno's side have a 100% winning record at home after matches this term and have lost just one European fixture (vs Barcelona) on their own turf since September 2022. Expect United's struggles to continue.

