We are back. Thank god for the return of club football following the international break.

It's not just the Premier League and EFL that has a full slate this weekend, there's matches across all major European leagues

We've tapped into some of brightest minds at Betfair to offer some options to get you right in the mood for this weekend's action

If your match odds 90 selection is winning as the clock hits 90:00, the bet will be settled as a winner!

It's just chaos at Manchester United right now, on and off the field, and I believe Brighton at 21/10 are a cracking price to come away from Old Trafford with all three points.

If Nottm Forest can score two and Wolves can register some 25 shots at the home of the Red Devils, then I'm very confident that this excellent Seagulls side will cause Erik ten Hag's men lots of problems and dish out a home defeat to United.



Moving on to Sunday and I can't see anything other than an away win when Arsenal 1/21.49 visit Goodison Park. Everton already had one of the weakest squads in the division - hence them already being in the relegation zone with just a solitary point to their name - before losing arguably their best player, Alex Iwobi, on transfer deadline day.

The Gunners haven't been at their best yet, but the win over United will have given them a huge boost and they simply have too much class for the Toffees.



Completing our 'one from each day' treble is Nottingham Forest 1/11.98 who I believe are set for a great season with a top 10 finish certainly not out of the question.

They've acquitted themselves extremely well in tough trips to Arsenal, Man Utd and Chelea, winning the latter, and back on home soil I can see them comfortably beating newly-promoted Burnley who so far have a 100% record in the Premier League. They've lost every game!

Back Brighton, Arsenal and Nottingham Forest at just under 9/19.80 Bet now

Spurs v Sheffield United

Leg 1: Spurs to win

Leg 2: Son 1+ shots on target

Leg 3: Over 2.5 Goals

The Big Ange effect is so far showing no signs of stopping at Spurs. They've not lost this season, collecting 10 points from 12. James Maddison is loving life at his new club and has racked up an average of 2.4 SOT per 90 in the PL this season.

On the other hand, Sheff Utd have had a difficult start to life back in the PL. The Blades arrive at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with just a single point with three of their four games going over 2.5 goals.

Man Utd v Brighton

Leg 1: BTTS

Leg 2: Over 2.5 Goals

Leg 3: Solly March 1+ shots on target

Manchester United look defensively weak, having conceded seven goals in their last three PL games. Injuries to Varane and Shaw haven't helped, but they are capable of finding the net at the other end with their last 2 games going over 2.5 goals.

BTTS & over 2.5 goals has clicked in all four of Brighton's games this season, with Solly March averaging 1.7 SOT per 90 in the PL this season.

Newcastle v Brentford

Leg 1: BTTS

Leg 2: Over 2.5 Goals

Leg 3: Bryan Mbuemo 1+ shots on target

Despite having the joint-best defensive record last season, Newcastle are yet to click into gear at the back and are yet to keep a clean sheet this term. BTTS has landed in three of the opening four for both the Magpies and Brentford, whose star man Bryan Mbuemo has been busy racking up an average of 1.5 SOT per 90 so far this season.

Add each of Jack's selections here in one tap at just over 10/111.00 Bet now

Liverpool travel to Wolves on Saturday (12:30) and I think it could be a great opportunity to win some cash for the remainder of the day. They always tell you never to back the early KO, and we know there's nothing worse than a bet going down before the 3pm slate, however finding an 11/112.00 punt here is getting me excited.

Leg 1 - BTTS - No

We expect Liverpool to win here, which is of course reflected in the odds with the Reds 4/111.36. Wolves xGA figures won't be helping their case here, with them sitting fifth in table at 7.9. They've conceded eight times, which says they haven't necessarily been unlucky either. To be honest, it could mean there is worse to come.

Only Everton and Luton are have a worse shot conversion rate too than Wolves and Liverpool coped with a flying Villa quite well last time out, and another clean sheet is on the cards.

Leg 2 - Joao Gomes to be booked

Shot and sweet. Gomes loves a card. He's been booked in his last two PL games, with this coming after seeing five in his 11 league games last season since joining in January.

Liverpool's new-look midfield is starting to gel and overrun sides already, and Gomes is no stranger to different types of cards. I can see him dragging Dominik Szoboszlai already.

Leg 3 - Salah to score or assist

The Opta Stats say Mohamed Salah has registered six assists in his last four on the road. Indeed, only three players in the competition have assisted in five successive away games - Muzzy Izzet in December 2003, Cesc Fàbregas in January 2015 and Gerard Deulofeu in December 2015.

Thank god he stuck around rather than moving to Saudi, and is still in my opinion underrated based on his goal/assist numbers. He's basically Thierry Henry in this modern era for his output. Need I say more.

Back BTTS - No, Gomes to be booked & Salah to score or assist @ 11/112.00 Bet now

Newcastle started brightly with a 4-1 win over Aston Villa but lost all three of their subsequent league matches.

Brentford have scored eight goals across their four in the Premier League and may enjoy coming up against a Magpies defence that is yet to keep a clean sheet.

Newcastle may also have half-an-eye on their trip to Milan in the Champions League next Tuesday. Back the Draw at 5/23.50.

With just one win (L2D1) in their four in the league so far, this is not the start that Chelsea would have hoped for under Mauricio Pochettino, and he had much to reflect on after their 1-0 defeat at home to Nottingham Forest last time out.

Bournemouth are seeking their first league win but, under Andoni Iraola, may be moving in the right direction after their draw at Brentford. This should be a close contest, and an absorbing tactical battle, on the south coast. Back the Draw at 21/10.