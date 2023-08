Max is back for third time lucky at 54/1 55.00

Well. We are now into the Premier League's fourth weekend and so far we have seen plenty of goals, loads of cards, and more injury time than ever before.

It's not just the Premier League and EFL that has a full slate this weekend, there's matches across all major European leagues and you can use the free acca or Bet Builder across any football you wish!

We've tapped into some of brightest minds at Betfair to offer some options to get you right in the mood for this weekend's action, and if you fancy using your free bet for an acca, Betfair's amazing new market 90 Minute Payout also applies, so there will be no more injury time heartache for punters this season!

If your match odds selection is winning as the clock hits 90:00, the bet or selection will be settled as a winner.

Option #1 - Max Liu only knows big odds at 54/1 55.00

Neither Sheffield United nor Everton has a point on the board yet, but The Toffees have been the more dismal, yet to score and playing as if they have learned nothing from last season's relegation scare. The Blades pushed Manchester City close last weekend. Back the home win at 2/12.94.

Middlesbrough got a morale-boosting victory at Bolton in the EFL Cup on Tuesday and Michael Carrick's men will hope to take the momentum into their home match against fellow-strugglers QPR. A Boro side that has scored five goals across its last two should be backed at 4/71.56.

Two in-form teams meet in League 1 as table-toppers Oxford host Port Vale. United are only two points better off than their visitors so the outcome here could shake up the third-tier. Charlton only lost by a single goal here last weekend and Vale can halt their hosts' momentum. Back the draw at 13/53.60.

Just four places separate Walsall and Colchester. The Essex team beat high-flying Gillingham 3-0 last weekend and should go to the Midlands with renewed confidence. These two drew both times they met last season and we're backing another draw at 11/53.15.

Option #2 - JackTheLadSwing's for the 14/1 15.00 Bet Builder Multi

It's a tough round of fixtures in this week's Premier League game week but Spurs travel to Turf Moor to face a Burnley side who have shipped six goals in their opening two games, which have also both been at home. I like Ange's men to win here, but also adding in over 2.5 goals.



After a soul-destroying defeat to Liverpool, Eddie Howe's Newcastle travel to Brighton, who themselves had their fair share of woes against West Ham.

However, the Seagulls' scoreline against the Hammers suggested a different story, with Alphonse Areola making nine saves from Brighton's 25 shots. Expect goals here. Brighton double chance, BTTS, over 2.5 goals.

Monaco sit joint-top of the Ligue 1 table and host a Lens side who have just one point from their first three games. Monaco will be looking to bounce back after last week, when they came out of the blocks slowly and found themselves having to fight their way back in a 3-3 draw against Nantes. Back Monaco to win, over 2.5 goals.

Option #3 - Alex's EFL five-fold @ 20/1 21.00

Coventry 1/11.98 host Watford in the Championship and the Sky Blues are now three unbeaten in the league since that very unlucky opening day defeat to Leicester.

Interestingly, they've won the xG battle in each of the three games they haven't won yet (v Leicester, Swansea & Sunderland) whilst Watford are winless in three since their opening day win v QPR. Without a goal in three games turning up at Coventry makes me very happy to take Cov at even money.

West Brom 8/151.52 at home to Neil Warnock's Huddersfield is next up with their two home games so far yielding 11 goals (7 for, 4 against). They've scored in every game this season whilst Huddersfield are on the back of a miserable 4-0 thumping by Norwich. The Terries sit second bottom with a point and they won't pick up any more here.

Barnsley 8/111.72 got their season back on track with an impressive away win at Wigan and they head to the only EFL side without a single goal to their name - Cheltenham Town. The Tykes' price surprises me here and would probably be shorter if they hadn't lost their opening day momentum so quickly.

Bolton 11/102.08 could even by my NAP here. I think if you can get this Bolton side odds-against at any point you should take it. Yes, a shock 0-4 defeat v Wigan halted their four game winning streak in all comps but I rate them higher than Derby, but due to the Rams' pre-season expectations, we get to more than double our acca price by backing Bolton.

Finally, Mansfield 10/111.88 host Bradford who still seem to be priced up with the Mark Hughes factor in-play. Yes it is impressive he is at this level but their inconsistency under him remains. Seven points from 15 highlights that whilst Mansfield are unbeaten still in all competitions.

If this was against 11th places Morecambe rather than 12th placed Bradford, I'd suspect Mansfield would be nowhere near even money.

Option #4 - Mike's 7/1 7.80 Super Sunday Treble

I've been quietly impressed by Crystal Palace despite them winning just one of their three games played to date. They registered an incredible 24 shots at goal away to Sheffield United on the opening weekend, a game they won 1-0, before narrowly losing to Arsenal a week later.

Last week they earned an excellent draw at Brentford, and again registered more shots, including shots on target, than the home side. I fancy they'll have too much firepower at home to a Wolves side that struggles for goals (scored just once this season).



I've been far from impressed by both Arsenal and Manchester United so far this term but at least the Gunners are performing quite well and Mikel Arteta probably knows what he needs to change to get them back to their fluent best (hint: drop Havertz and play Partey in midfield).

United meanwhile just look all over the place and can count themselves very fortunate to have one win on the board, never mind two! I can see Arsenal's midfield dominating United's, and that is likely to lead to a relatively comfortable home win.



The first Old Firm derby of the season comes just days after Rangers were dumped out of the Champions League courtesy of a 5-1 thrashing by PSV, and just a week after Celtic failed to beat bottom club St Johnstone on home soil.

Not the ideal preparation for either side then but I fancy Rangers will be suffering the bigger hangover and will likely struggle to handle a Celtic side that has had a full week to prepare for this mouthwatering clash.