Football Accumulator Tips: Back PSG, Real and England in 11/2 Match Odds 90 acca

PSG fancied to see off Bayern in exciting Club World Cup clash

No Bellingham derby but Real can get the better of Dortmund

The Lionesses can complete 11/2 6.50 Match Odds 90 Acca

Leg 1 - Back PSG to beat Bayern Munich @ 11/10 2.11

PSG appear the stronger side heading into this quarter-final, having carried their Champions League winning form into the Club World Cup with dominant wins over Atletico Madrid and Inter Miami. They hold two key advantages over Bayern Munich, the first being the vulnerability of the German side's defence. Bayern's backline has looked disjointed without Kim Min-jae and Alphonso Davies, and while Kim was fit enough for the bench last time out, he is unlikely to start here.

PSG's attacking trio of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Desire Doué and Ousmane Dembélé have the quality to exploit Bayern's defensive frailties. The Bundesliga champions were exposed twice in their 4-2 win over Flamengo, and a more ruthless side like PSG would have punished them further. The French champions' clinical edge in front of goal could prove decisive.

The second advantage lies in midfield, where PSG are expected to dominate. Joshua Kimmich and Loen Goretzka showed signs of vulnerability in transition against Flamengo, and PSG's ability to quickly capitalise on turnovers should cause even greater problems. With their superior pace and movement, PSG are well placed to control the game and secure a victory.

Leg 2 - Back Real Madrid to beat Dortmund @ 8/15 1.53

Real Madrid are growing increasingly cohesive under Xabi Alonso, as demonstrated by their disciplined 1-0 win over Juventus. This was the type of controlled performance that had eluded them over the past year, with Xabi Alonso's tactical adjustment at half time proving decisive. The victory was sealed by Gonzalo García's goal, showcasing Real's ability to adapt and grind out results.

Their attacking firepower should cause significant problems for Dortmund, just as it has in their last two meetings - both won convincingly by Real Madrid. While Dortmund have enjoyed a relatively comfortable run in the Club World Cup so far, this quarter-final is likely to be their limit, mirroring their Champions League exit at this stage last season against Barcelona.

With Los Blancos' blend of tactical discipline and attacking threat, they are well positioned to extend their winning streak against Dortmund and advance to the semi-finals.

Leg 3 - Back England (W) to beat France (W) @ 11/10 2.11

England enter the tournament under Sarina Wiegman with momentum despite a disrupted preparation, as key injuries have forced late changes to the squad. However, they remain well placed to start their Euros strongly. The Lionesses have lost just twice in their last 10 matches across all competitions - a run that includes an impressive 1-0 victory over Spain, arguably the most complete side in the tournament.

France, while in good form themselves, have not faced opponents of England's calibre in recent months. Their Nations League group provided little resistance, with six wins from six and only two goals conceded. As a result, they remain untested against elite opposition in a competitive setting, which could prove decisive here.

The two sides met in qualifying for this competition, with France winning the first encounter before England responded with victory in the reverse fixture. With the head-to-head record evenly balanced, England's big game experience and recent results against top teams give them the edge to secure an opening win.

Recommended Bet Back PSG, Real Madrid and England (W) all to Win SBK 11/2

You can find a wide range of Football Betting Predictions for this weekend's fixtures from the FIFA Club World Cup at Andy's Bet Club. As well as expert football tips, you can take advantage of free-to-use betting tools, including my Bet Builder Tool, the perfect resource for bet builder crafting.