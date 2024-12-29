Football Accumulator Tips: Back 'Match Odds 90' Acca at 4/1 on Sunday in England & Italy

Football... Only Better Podcast - Listen to the latest episode now!

Leg 1 - Back Napoli to beat St Venezia @ 1/4 1.25

Napoli may have relinquished top spot in Serie A, however, their return of 4 wins from their last 5 assignments in the division suggests they have title-race staying power and the Partenopei are backed to stay on track with a win over Venezia on Sunday.

Venezia moved off the foot of the table following a timely win at home to Cagliari last time out, however, they have struggled to shake off their travel sickness this season and still hold Serie A's worst away record since the summer.

Alongside losing 6 and drawing 3 of their 9 away games this term, Venezia have conceded a league-high 19 goals on the road and their brittle defence is likely to be picked apart by Antonio Conte's formidable Napoli on Sunday.

Napoli need just 1 more clean sheet to reach double-figure shutouts for the Serie A campaign and their watertight defensive work can provide the platform for more success against a substandard Venezia outfit in Naples. Side with the hosts here.

Leg 2 - Back Birmingham to beat Blackpool @ 2/5 1.40

Chris Davies's Birmingham have been in blistering form since the end of November and their comfortable 2-0 win over Burton Albion on Boxing Day was the Blues' 8th successive victory in all competitions.

In League One, the table toppers have pocketed 100% of the last 18 points available, while the home support at St. Andrew's Stadium has witnessed 8 wins and a draw in Birmingham's last 9 league fixtures at that venue.

With that outstanding record jumping off the page, it's something of a surprise to see Birmingham priced as strongly as 1.44 to beat bottom-half Blackpool on Sunday, so look for more Blues success here.

Birmingham have already beaten Blackpool once this month, knocking the Seasiders out of the FA Cup at Bloomfield Road (2-1) on December 1st and the red-hot Blues could be in command again in Sunday's rematch.

City have shipped just a single goal in their last 6 home games in League One combined and they've had their noses in front at the interval in 4 of their last 5 outings in Birmingham. Back fortress St. Andrew's to stage another Birmingham win in this one.

Leg 3 - Back Watford to beat Cardiff @ 5/6 1.84

Playoff-chasers Watford scored a 95th-minute winner to complete a dramatic comeback triumph over Portsmouth at Vicarage Road on Boxing Day and buoyed by that effort, the Hornets can keep the good results coming at Cardiff's expense.

Watford have been experts at harnessing home advantage this season and they have been earning an average of 2.63 points per game at Vicarage Road since August. Indeed, only Leeds have collected more points from their Championship home fixtures than Watford and Tom Cleverley's troops can enjoy more home comforts on Sunday.

Cardiff's 3-2 loss at fellow relegation candidates Oxford in midweek was a major blow to the Bluebirds' confidence and left the Welsh outfit one place off bottom in the second-tier standings.

City have now lost 6 and drawn 3 of their last 9 matches in the Championship and so far, at least, their punt on untried coach Omer Riza looks like a massive misstep from the decision-makers at the club.

Riza has a miserable 25%-win rate since being promoted from the assistant manager's role to the big gig at Cardiff and that record is unlikely to improve on Sunday.

Watford have plenty of vulnerabilities to prey on here, so back the Hornets to shine at home again at a generous price of 5/61.84.

Leg 4 - Back Salford to beat Morecambe @ 4/7 1.57

December has been kind to Salford and a win in their final home game of 2024 could allow City to enjoy the New Year's celebrations from a place in League Two's playoff positions.

Salford played with a swagger in their 3-0 triumph over Barrow on Boxing Day and they could land another flurry of blows on a similarly-ordinary Morecambe outfit when The Shrimps visit The Peninsula Stadium on Sunday.

City have won 4 of their last 5 tests in League Two and each of those victories was accompanied by a clean sheet. Indeed, defensive solidity has been a key facet of Salford's gameplan this season and only Wimbledon and Crewe have conceded fewer goals than The Ammies since August.

On Sunday, Salford's attack is likely to take centre stage however, against a Morecambe side that has shipped more goals (38) than any other team in League Two.

Salford managed to score 3 times in each of their last 2 runouts in Greater Manchester and City's purring frontline could excel again against a Morecambe defence that has secured fewer clean sheets than any other team in the division (2).

Odds of 1.67 are on offer here for backers of Salford in the match result stakes and that price is too generous to pass by.

Recommended Bet Back Napoli, Birmingham, Watford & Salford all to win SBK 4/1

