Football Accumulator Tips: Back 4/1 Match Odds 90 four-fold across Europe on Saturday

Leg 1 - Back Brighton to beat Leicester @ 2/9 1.22

Leicester have lost each of their last five Premier League games without even scoring a goal. Ruud Van Nistelrooy's side have the second-worst away record in the Premier League this season with only Southampton picking up fewer points on the road than the Foxes this season.

They've only won two of their 15 games on the road this campaign, conceding 37 goals in the process - more than any other side in the division. They face a Brighton side who have fallen away a little since a run of positive form after their 7-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest earlier in the year.

Brighton have won six of their 15 games at home this season which is an average record at home in the Premier League but they should be able to exercise their advantage in quality over Leicester here with the Foxes seemingly set to spend at least a season in the Championship next campaign. Brighton should get the opportunity to get back to winning ways here after a run of four games without a win against a side that is on the worst run of form of any Premier League side at this point.

Leg 2 - Back Sunderland to beat Swansea @ 8/13 1.61

Sunderland's hope of automatic promotion to the Premier League now looks out of reach with a nine-point gap existing between the Black Cats and the pacesetters in the Championship. Sunderland kept themselves within touching distance of Sheffield United, Burnley, and Leeds for large portions of the campaign but have just fallen away slightly this year which will see them finish in a playoff position barring any final twists.

Sunderland have one of the best home records in the Championship, winning 12 of their 20 games at the Stadium of Light, losing just one of these games. Only Leeds and Sheffield United have amassed more points at home this season than Sunderland which outlines the size of the task facing Swansea here. Sunderland enter this game having just lost one of their last five games in what was a tricky run including fixtures against Coventry, Norwich, West Brom, and Millwall.

Swansea have won their last two games but these were fixtures against Derby and Plymouth, both sides below them in the table. It's been a fairly unremarkable campaign for the Welsh side who sit 15th in the table, seven points clear of the drop zone. They've only won five of their 20 games on the road in the Championship this season, conceding 30 goals in the process. Sunderland ran out 3-2 winners in the initial meeting between these sides, setting them up well to complete the double over a side that have very little to fight for at this stage of the season.

Leg 3 - Back Stockport to beat Rotherham @ 4/6 1.67

Stockport have won 13 of their 20 games at home in League One this season, only three sides have won more games at home in League One this campaign (Reading, Birmingham, and Wrexham). Stockport currently look quite comfortable in the playoff positions, there is an eight-point gap between Dave Challinor's side and Bolton who are looking to crash the playoff party late on.

Stockport have won four of their last five games in League One with the exception coming against Wrexham away from home who boast the second-best home record in the entire division. Rotherham also enter this game with some momentum having won each of their last three games, however, a large part of this success is likely linked to the new manager bounce effect taking centre stage after Steve Evans was relieved of his duties as head coach.

Rotherham have struggled on the road this season, winning just five of their 20 assignments away from home, only managing to score 17 goals across these games which could prove problematic against a Stockport side that have only conceded 18 goals across their 20 home games this season.

Leg 4 - Back Feyenoord to beat Fortuna Sittard @ 2/5 1.40

After a hectic start to life as Feyenoord coach Robin van Persie has found some consistency with the side he took over midway through the season. Feyenoord have won each of their last five games in the Eredivisie which is a run that has propelled them to five points of second-placed PSV as the Dutch side eye up a Champions League placed finish.

Feyenoord have had quite a turbulent campaign following the departure of Arne Slot to Liverpool. They struggled to rebuild their identity which eventually led to the sacking of Brian Priske who was leading the side steadily through the Champions League but struggled domestically, ultimately bringing about the end of his short tenure. Feyenoord have a pretty solid away record, winning seven of their 14 games on the road this season which is a record only bettered by PSV, FC Utrecht, and Ajax in the Eredivisie this season.

Fortuna Sittard have a pretty black-and-white record at home in the Eredivisie. They've won six and drawn seven of their 13 games at home this season which isn't the best indicator for consistency. This is again reflected in their recent form which has seen them fail to win any of their last three domestic outings. The initial meeting between these sides ended in 1-1 draw but as mentioned, Feyenoord have had a turbulent campaign which is now looking like it is settling under the tutelage of Robin van Persie.

