Back Alex to win again in same lunchtime slot

Mike's treble includes City win at the Bridge

Mackie adds goals to his favourites treble

Max begins with Friday night draw to boost Acca price

Option #1 - Alex's 26/1 27.00 lunchtime shot

Leg 1: Both teams to score in both halves

Leg 2: Son Heung-Min to score anytime

Leg 3: Hwang Hee-Chan to score or assist

There's something to be had as Spurs travel to Wolves on Saturday lunchtime. That's as generic as it gets when it comes to statements, but, I feel it in my waters.

The choas that took place in North London on Monday night, and the selection issues facing Ange Postecoglou cannot be underestimated. The back four is likely to be (right R to L) - Porro - Dier - Hojberg - Royal; what a shame Pedro Neto is going to be injured.

Those four showed real grit and stuck to the Postecoglou plan despite being down to nine men, and I expect the same high-line tactics against Wolves. However, this isn't an anti-Spurs stance at all, it's a pro-goals one.

It's 17/29.40 for both teams to score in both halves, and that is the opening leg of my free Bet Builder this weekend. Hwang, Cunha and Haitian forward Jean-Ricner Bellegarde can hurt that Tottenham defence, but I've no doubting Spurs' attacking line can do the same to Wolves.

Maddison is a doubt, but Son remains the second top scorer in the Premier League (8), and Brennan Johnson, Richarlison, Kulusveski - and potentially even Alejo Veliz can do the same to Wolves. Indeed, only the bottom four and West Ham (20) have shipped more goals this season than the home side (19), 11 of which have come in five home league games.

Son Heung-Min almost scored a dramatic equaliser at 2-1 down on Monday and he will forever be a threat; he should also take on free-kick and penalty duty with no Maddison, and ay 6/42.46 to net anytime against a porous defence, I'm happy to add him to the fold. The double there is 15/116.00, but let us add one final selection.

If Wolves are going to score twice, than Hwang Hee-Chan to be involved is a must. He has now been directly involved in eight Premier League goals this season (6 goals, 2 assists), his best return in a single campaign in the competition. Indeed, Opta also tell us he's either scored or assisted in each of his last five Premier League games. We mentioned there's no Neto, so at 7/42.70 to score or assist, let's back the man in form.

Option #2 - City to round off Mike's 8/1 8.80 treble

Leg 1: Man City to beat Chelsea

Chelsea are starting to win some games - five out of their last seven in fact in all competitions - but if you delve deeper into their form it still doesn't scream a team that is ready to challenge the top four in my opinion.



The Blues' four league wins have come against Luton, Fulham, Burnley and nine-men Spurs for example, and at Stamford Bridge they've lost three of their last four in the league without scoring a single goal! Man City, with Rodri back in the side, are starting to look sublime again.

Leg 2: Cardiff to beat Norwich



Cardiff remain in very decent form having won six of their last 10 Championship games (W6, D2, L2), but their home form is even more eye catching. The Bluebirds have won five and drawn one of their last six in front of their own fans, taking 16 points from a possible 18.



Norwich are the visitors on Saturday and the hosts probably couldn't have hand picked a more out-of-form team to face. The Canaries have won just one of their last 10 games in all competitions, while away from home they've taken just one point from the last 15 available, alarmingly losing to the likes of lowly Rotherham and conceding six in a defeat to relegation candidates Plymouth.

Goals look absolutely certain when league leaders Leicester visit the Riverside Stadium on Saturday afternoon, and chancing that we'll witness at least four of them looks the way to play here.



True, the Foxes don't concede many, but I doubt they've been in many end-to-end games like the one I'm expecting against Boro. The hosts have one of the highest xG stats in the Championship, are in very decent form having lost just one of their last 11 in all competitions, and they face Leicester on the back of 2-3 and 3-3 scorelines against Exeter and Plymouth respectively.



Michael Carrick's men will certainly keep the Foxes honest, but if truth be told the visitors look on a different planet to most teams in this division, and the Championship's second highest goalscorers will be licking their lips at the prospect of facing a defence that has conceded seven in their last three matches.

Option #3 - Mackie punts on 11/2 6.40 treble



Arsenal managed to stop the rot in midweek having lost against both West Ham and Newcastl before that Sevilla game, but a comfortable home Champions League win should help get them right back on track. Back on home soil against a floundering Burnley, it could not be a better opportunity to get back to winning ways.



Arsenal are unbeaten in all eight games at home this season, winning six of those and also being involved in Over 2.5 goals in six of them, battering another newly-promoted side last time out at the Emirates in Sheffield United (5-0).



Burnley have struggled away from home this season, losing all of their last three away from Turf Moor. They have conceded eight in the process and all of them accumulating Over 2.5 goals in the match.

Newcastle have been in some smart form of late beating the likes of Man Utd and Arsenal, and in the league now sit four points off the top four.



Away from home, specifically, they have been in great scoring form. Scoring 15 goals in their last four games in all comps and all four of those matches have seen Over 2.5 goals.



Bournemouth have lost five of their last six games in all competitions with Over 2.5 goals coming in all six matches.

Liverpool suffered a shock result against Luton on Sunday when needing a Luis Diaz stoppage time equaliser to take a point.



Before that the Reds had been in hot form winning all four of their previous games and with three of them finishing with Over 2.5 goals.

Brentford are looking to make it four wins on the bounce but have not won at Anfield in their two efforts since joining the Premier League in 2021.

With that, Brentford have been involved in Over 2.5 goals in three of their last four matches.

Option #4 - Max's 18/1 19.00 Acca kicks off with Friday feast

Blackburn are a difficult team to figure out and have produced some of their best performances on the road this season, including last weekend's 3-1 win at Norwich. Can they take the momentum back to Ewood Park for this Lancashire derby? I'd like to think so but remain sceptical. Preston, fourth places above Rovers and challenging for a play-off spot, have lost their last three away fixtures. It points to a draw at 13/53.60.

Spurs will be without Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie, both of whom were sent off against Chelsea, and Micky van de Ven who was injured. James Maddison hobbled off but it is thought that the playmaker should be available. Still, Spurs will be weakened for this trip to an up and coming Premier League side that have already beaten Manchester City here this season. Back Wolves at 9/43.25.

Leg 3: Chelsea v MAN CITY

In spite of the 4-1 scoreline, Chelsea made fairly hard work of beating nine-man Tottenham on Monday and there is little reason to think Mauricio Pochettino's team can trouble the champions here. Chelsea have lost their last six meetings with City without scoring. They have also lost eight home Premier League matches in 2023, their most ever in a single year in the competition. Back City at 4/61.65.

