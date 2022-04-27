Football Bet of the Day: Vinny's Viola to shine

Hosts to pick up precious points

Fiorentina v Udinese

Wednesday 27 April, 17:00

Live on BT Sport

Joy in Jeddah for us last night, as Foolad's 1-1 draw with Shabab Al Ahli made us half a unit of profit via the Asian Handicap. Both teams went through to the last 16 of the AFC Champions League, so it was one of those rare occasions when everyone ends up happy.

We'll take our funds and reinvest them in an Italian enterprise. Europe-chasing Fiorentina are up against mid-table Udinese, and I think La Viola can take another step towards continental competition.

Fiorentina no longer have star striker Dusan Vlahovic, who defected to the club's bete noire Juventus (they still haven't forgiven the Turin giants for poaching Roberto Baggio), and they have wobbled of late, going out of the Coppa Italia to Juve and then losing in the league at relegation-threatened Salernitana. However, their overall form is good, with six wins in the last ten in Serie A, including a trio of victories in the last four.

At home, Vincenzo Italiano's side is a formidable prospect, having won 10 of the last 13 league games at the Stadio Artemio Franchi. Only Lazio have beaten them in that spell, and they have overcome Milan and Atalanta.

Udinese are safe in mid-table and have nothing to play for. Their last two games have seen them lose at home to Salernitana and draw 2-2 at Bologna, and there's an element of them winding down the campaign. Their away form is poor, with just two wins in the last 15.

I'll back Fiorentina -0.5 & 1.0 on the Asian Handicap at 1.9210/11. If they win by a single goal we get a half-win, but we get a full pay-out at close to evens if they win by two goals or more.