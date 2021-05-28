Football Bet of the Day: Rovers can dominate in Donegal

Irish Premier Division: Finn Harps v Sligo Rovers (Match Odds)Show Hide
Friday 28 May, 5.45pm
We're kicking off the weekend in the Republic of Ireland, and Kev's backing the league leaders to shine once again.
"Finn Harps have lost at home to the other three sides in the top four, and the visitors have won four in a row, including a superb victory at Shamrock Rovers."
League leaders to strengthen their position
Finn Harps v Sligo Rovers
Friday 28 May, 17:45
We fell agonisingly short in Norway last night, as Bodo/Glimt delivered the win over Haugesund that we wanted, but not the three goals. 2-0 it stayed, but we can still turn the week around.
We'll head to the Republic of Ireland, because Finn Harps are up against Premier League leaders Sligo Rovers, and form suggests that the table-toppers can pick up another win.
Sligo Rovers are on a roll. They have just picked up their first away win against Shamrock Rovers in Dublin for over two decades, and they have taken maximum points from their last four games. They have kept clean sheets in all four of those victories, and on the road they have won six of the last seven.
Finn Harps made a strong start to the campaign, but they have declined since. The Donegal side have lost five of their last nine games in the top flight, including three of the last four at home. Interestingly, that trio of defeats was against sides in the top four, so there's clearly a quality gap at this stage.
Sligo Rovers have been one the wrong end of some poor results at Finn Park in recent years, but they have momentum, and their confidence will have been hugely boosted by that win over Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght. They have the best defensive record in the division, with just seven goals conceded in 13 games, while Finn Harps are averaging fewer than a goal a game.
I'll back the visitors to win at 2.35/4.
Points Staked: 74
Points Returned: 59.99
P/L: -14.01 points
