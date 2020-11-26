Football Bet of the Day: Dundalk to make Rapid exit

Austrians to take the win

Dundalk v Rapid Vienna

Thursday 26 November, 20:00

Live on BT Sport ESPN

We're putting Las Palmas on the naughty step after last night's 2-0 home defeat to Mirandes. They hadn't failed to score at the Estadio Gran Canaria since mid-June, but chose to do it when our BTTS bet needed them the most.

We'll switch our attention to Dublin now, because Dundalk are playing the latest of their Europa League games at home to Rapid Vienna, and it could be another sobering evening at the Aviva Stadium.

Dundalk did so well to get this far, but they have found it tough in the group stage. Three games have yielded three defeats, and it's not as if the ROI side are flying domestically. Filippo Giovagnoli's side have lost five of their last seven matches in all competitions, including a 4-3 defeat at Rapid Vienna on Matchday Four.

Rapid lost 4-3 at Reid in the Austrian Bundesliga, but they are still in the mix for the league title after a generally strong start to the season. They have scored at least twice in four of their last five away games, and they have won three of those matches. This season they have held champions Salzburg to a draw and won 3-0 against LASK, so a trip to a largely empty Aviva Stadium won't hold any fears for them.

Dundalk are a bit out of their depth here, and I'll back Rapid -1.0 on the Asian Handicap.