The Daily Acca: Reds to maintain their 100% record

No clean sheets at St Andrew's

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Coventry v Cardiff @ 9/10 - KO 19:45 GMT

Coventry drew 0-0 with Birmingham on Friday, but I am expecting goals at both ends when they face Cardiff this evening.

Mark Robins' side have played six times at St Andrew's this term and four of them have seen this selection land. They have been involved in quite a few high-scoring games at home, and I can't see there being a repeat of the drab affair against the Blues.

The visitors drew 1-1 at Millwall at the weekend, and that was their third away game in a row to see BTTS backers to collect. It was only at Ewood Park in October that they failed to find the net.

Real Madrid to be left bottom of the group

Bet 2: Back Inter @ 6/5 - KO 20:00 GMT

The situation in Group B of the Champions League is fascinating, as the two favourites to progress are third and fourth going into tonight's fixtures.

Inter are currently bottom with two points from their three games, while Real Madrid are second from bottom with four. The leaders only have five, so all is not lost at this stage, but the result in this match at the San Siro will be pivotal.

Despite some poor results this term, I am backing Antonio Conte's men to beat Real. They ended a run of four without a win in all competitions by beating Torino 4-2 on Sunday, and they will be buoyed by the fact that they were 2-0 down with only 28 minutes left to play.

The Spanish club could only draw with Villarreal on Saturday, and that came on the back of a 4-1 defeat at Valencia. They did win the reverse fixture against the Italians, but it was a 3-2 thriller that could have gone either way at the end.

More of the same for Liverpool

Bet 3: Back Liverpool @ 8/13 - KO 20:00 GMT

Liverpool proved the doubters wrong by beating Leicester 3-0 on Sunday, as their makeshift XI completely controlled the game - and they were value for a bigger win.

Jurgen Klopp's side already have nine points from their three Group D fixtures in this competition, and two of those victories came without Virgil van Dijk.

In the reverse fixture in Bergamo, the 2019 champions thumped the Italians 5-0, and Atalanta just haven't been as good this year - currently sitting in seventh place in Serie A. They have won just one of their last six in all competitions, and they will likely be far too open at Anfield tonight.

