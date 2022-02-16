The Daily Acca: Reds to bring home this 11/2 boost

Desperate times call for desperate measures

Bet 1: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Peterborough v Reading @ 9/10 - KO 19:45 GMT

This is a huge clash at the bottom of the Championship, and I am expecting the goals to flow.

Peterborough are third from bottom, but they can move above Reading with a win tonight, and they would still have a game in hand.

Neither team are in good form, with the Royals having lost eight in a row in all competitions. Posh have enjoyed a couple of FA Cup victories in 2022, but their last league win was on December 11th.

Conceding goals is the main issue for both clubs, and with 60 apiece conceded, they have the joint worst record in the division.

These are desperate times for the pair of them, and goals should definitely be on the menu at London Road.

No clean sheets in Austria

Bet 2: Back BTTS in RB Salzburg v Bayern Munich @ 1/2 - KO 20:00 GMT

Salzburg finished as runners-up to Lille in the group stage of the Champions League, but they have drawn one of the favourites in the last 16.

Bayern Munich won all six of their group games, including doing the double over Barcelona. They are six points clear at the top of the Bundesliga, and in Robert Lewandowski, they have arguably the deadliest striker in the world.

The Germans do allow their opponents to score goals though, and it's just one clean sheet in five for Julian Nagelsmann's men. The Austrians are known for their goals, and even though they will likely be beaten tonight, I do fancy them to score.

Inter to come unstuck against Liverpool

Bet 3: Back Liverpool @ 11/10 - KO 20:00 GMT

Liverpool face a tough task at the San Siro this evening, and while Inter have excelled in Italy over the last couple of years, they still don't have much of a Champions League pedigree.

The Italians finished as runners-up to Real Madrid in the group stage, but they did have a weak group considering that the other two clubs were Sheriff and Shakhtar Donetsk. The year prior they finished bottom.

Jurgen Klopp has declared that both Sadio Mane and Mo Salah are fighting fit following their AFCON exploits, and the red-hot Diogo Jota will likely be back alongside them after being given a rest at the weekend.

The Reds had a tough group on paper, but they cruised through it with six wins from six, including two over Inter's title rivals, AC Milan.