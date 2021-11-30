The Daily Acca: Newcastle to finally win in this 15/2 odds boost

Magpies to get off the ground

Bet 1: Back Newcastle @ 19/20 - KO 19:30 GMT

It's now or never for Newcastle, as they host Norwich in what is absolutely a must-win game.

The Magpies are the only side not to have won this season, and they start the night six points adrift of safety.

There have been some positive signs under Eddie Howe though, and he will be desperate to keep in touch with the teams above them, until he is able to strengthen in January.

The Canaries have taken seven points from a possible nine of late, but they aren't a side to get carried away about - even if they look a little better under Dean Smith.

Old Lady to pick up an easy three points

Bet 2: Back Juventus @ 3/10 - KO 19:45 GMT

Juventus have dropped to seventh in Serie A, as they have now lost three of their last five in the league.

They have a great fixture to get back on track tonight though, as they take on the team who are currently bottom.

Salernitana have taken just eight points from their 14 matches since their promotion, losing on 10 occasions already.

It's three defeats and a draw from their last four, and even at home it's three losses in a row.

Another bad night for Leeds

Bet 3: Back Crystal Palace @ 2/1 - KO 20:15 GMT

Crystal Palace didn't quite play up to the level that they have been performing at lately against Aston Villa on Saturday, but they are too big at 2/1 to win at Leeds.

The hosts have struggled this term, but there are mitigating circumstances - injuries to key players. They have improved slightly of late, but goals have been hard to come by - something which hasn't been the case for Palace.

