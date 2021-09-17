The Daily Acca: Goals to bring home this 13/2 treble
It's a 13/2 Odds Boost for Paul Robinson's Daily Acca tonight, and the main focus is on goals. Here are his selections:
Back Over 2.5 Goals in Sassuolo v Torino & Over 2.5 Goals in Newcastle v Leeds, and Cadiz to Win or Draw @ an Odds Boost of 7.513/2
More of the same from this Italian duo
Bet 1: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Sassuolo v Torino @ 13/20 - KO 20:00 BST
The hosts started their season well with a 3-2 victory at Verona, but since then it's been one point from two games - although one of those was a last-gasp defeat at Roma.
Torino began with a pair of 2-1 losses, but they roared back to form last time by thumping Salernitana 4-0.
Goals looks likely when the pair of them meet this evening, and that's not even solely based on this year's trends. In the two times they met last term, there were a total of 11 goals, with both matches sailing over 2.5 goals.
Fireworks at St James'
Bet 2: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Newcastle v Leeds @ 7/10 - KO 20:00 BST
These two teams are yet to win a Premier League game this season, and that is largely due to the fact that they have the worst defensive records in the division.
Newcastle have conceded a dozen in four outings - shipping four goals in a match on two of four occasions. Leeds are one behind with 11 against, and that would have been a lot worse if Sadio Mane hadn't missed an array of chances last weekend.
The good news for both clubs though is that they have at least been finding the net themselves, and that should lead to plenty of goals at St James' tonight - in a match that the two of them will be desperate to win.
Celta Vigo's wait for a win to continue
Bet 3: Back Cadiz & Draw @ 7/5 - KO 20:00 BST
Cadiz have taken just two points from a possible 12 so far this term, but they travel to a Celta Vigo side tonight that have managed just one.
The hosts have had to put up with a tricky set of opening fixtures, but they still would have expected better than a draw and three defeats, and Real Madrid beat them 5-2 most recently.
The visitors drew with Levante and Betis, before losing to Osasuna and Sociedad, but their away record isn't bad - just three defeats in their last 10 on the road in La Liga.
Daily Acca 2021/22 P/L
Wagered: 32pts
Returned: 37.49pts
P/L: +5.49pts
