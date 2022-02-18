The Daily Acca: Forest to hold back the Cherries in this 10/1 shot

Cherries to drop points

Bet 1: Back Nottingham Forest to Win or Draw @ 5/6 - KO 19:45 GMT

Bournemouth are second in the Championship, but they are six points adrift of Fulham at the top, and given the form of the leaders, it is unlikely that they will overhaul them.

Not that Scott Parker will be too bothered, second place is basically as good as first in this division, and they have a four point advantage over third, having played two games fewer.

That being said, they have a tricky home fixture against Nottingham Forest tonight, and I can see the visitors earning at least a point.

Steve Cooper's men are in seventh place, and they have lost just one of their last eight in all competitions. They have lost just two of their last 13 on the road in the Championship, and with the Cherries having won just two of their last five at home, the value is definitely on the visitors to avoid defeat.

Old Lady to secure the bragging rights

Bet 2: Back Juventus @ 8/13 - KO 19:45 GMT

It is the Derby della Mole in Italy this evening, as Juventus host neighbours, Torino.

I am fully expecting the hosts to win this game, as they are certainly beginning to improve under Massimiliano Allegri.

A 1-1 draw at Atalanta extended their unbeaten run to 11 in Serie A, and while they will do well to catch the top three, they are definitely the favourites to finish fourth.

Torino are in 10th, and their good form has tailed off in recent weeks. They have taken just one point from a possible nine of late, and away from home it's seven losses in 11 this term. They also haven't beaten Juve since 2015.

Overpriced Elche represent good value

Bet 3: Back Elche @ 21/10 - KO 20:00 GMT



Elche are a big price to beat Rayo Vallecano tonight and I am going to take full advantage.

The visitors are in miserable form, and have lost four of their last five in all competitions - three in La Liga and two in the Copa del Rey.

The biggest negative about them though is that away from home, it's just one point from their last possible 21 available, and they have failed to score in their last three matches.

The selection are below them in the table, but it's three wins and a draw from their last four on this ground, and only Real Madrid and Betis have beaten them here this season.