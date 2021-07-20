The Daily Acca: Celtic to fail in Champions League first leg

Goals at both ends in Vienna

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Rapid Vienna v Sparta Prague @ 6/10 - KO 19:30 BST

This is Champions League second qualifying round tie, and I am expecting both teams to get on the scoresheet in Vienna.

The hosts exited this competition last year in the third qualifying round, losing 2-1 at Gent (ties were only one leg last season). They then went into the Europa League, and finished third, behind Arsenal and Molde.

The visitors haven't played in the Champions League since 2016, but they did get through to the group stage of the Europa last term. The Czech side were draw with Milan, Lille and Celtic, and they did well to finish in third place, with six points.

Both of these teams play in quite high-scoring leagues, and I see no reason why either of them will fail to find the net. They are quite evenly matched, and they are better going forward than they are at defending.

Celtic to flop against impressive Danes

Bet 2: Back Midtjylland and Draw @ 4/5 - KO 19:45 BST

FC Midtjylland finished as runners-up in the Danish Superliga last season, and I firmly believe that they can avoid defeat in Glasgow this evening.

In last year's Champions League, they made it through to the group stage, and while they finished bottom of their group, they were drawn with Liverpool, Atalanta and Ajax. In the qualifying rounds they knocked out the likes of Slavia Prague and Young Boys, so they clearly have potential.

Celtic endured a terrible campaign last season, losing their title to Rangers and finishing bottom of their Europa League group. Ange Postecoglou has been installed as their new manager, but I have to admit I don't know much about him, and he will surely need time to turn the ship around at Celtic Park.

No clean sheets in Brazil

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Botafogo v Goias @ 1/1 - KO 23:00 BST

A bit less glamourous to finish, as we drop down to Brazil's second tier.

Goals should be on the menu at Botafogo when they host Goias, and even money is a shade generous.

Serie B is a relatively low-scoring league, but in 11 matches played so far this year, the hosts have scored 16 and conceded 16. Their last four have all seen this selection land, and they have racked up nine goals across their last four on this ground.

Goias are up in fifth place, and while they have only conceded five goals this year, they have failed to keep a clean sheet in three of their last five on the road - finding the net in four of the five themselves.

